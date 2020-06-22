Pic Talk: Hot and Stylish Katrina Kaif

Bollywood leggy lass Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and she loves to look hot. The actress who has been endorsing various international brands posed in a colorful Reebok skirt. Katrina looked hot, stylish and sexy in the clicks that she posted on her Instagram page. She always carries a perfect smile on her face. Katrina Kaif wrapped up the shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Several of her upcoming projects are kept on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

