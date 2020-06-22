Tamannaah inks a deal with Aha

Allu Aravind’s digital platform Aha is in talks with various actors and directors to produce interesting projects for the digital platform. Several top directors are working on the scripts currently. The projects would start soon. As per the latest update, Tamannaah is in talks with Aha for a talk show which would start soon. Tamannaah is quite excited about the show and the work is happening currently.

The details about the talk show are currently kept under wraps. It is heard that one more actress Payal Rajput has been roped in for a web series which would start shooting soon. Aha will announce the details about this project soon. Directors like Vamshi Paidipally, Krish, Maruthi, Surendar Reddy and Harish Shankar are working on web projects for Aha currently which are in various stages.