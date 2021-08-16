Only minimal changes to Jagan’s cabinet? No major reshuffle??

There are only two hot topics of discussion in Andhra Pradesh these days. These two topics are being discussed in the political circles, media and the general public. These two topics are – the deteriorating financial situation in the state and the cabinet reshuffle. The YSRCP activists, leaders and supporters too are intensely debating the second topic.

The reason for the heated debate is that YS Jagan had promised that there would be a complete rejig of the council of ministers after two-and-a-half years. He said the performance of every minister would be evaluated and new people would be roped in based on this evaluation. YS Jagan took oath as a CM on May 30. So, the two-and-a-half month period would be completed in three months.

Initial reports also said that two ministers from the Reddy community, three from Kapu community, all the BCs, all but one minister in the SC community would be replaced. Almost all the ST ministers would be replaced, according to these reports. But, now sources say that there would be no change of senior ministers. Even among the others, only those facing serious allegations of corruption would be replaced. Sources say that Jagan fears that there would be a major backlash and discontent if the seniors are removed. Similarly, there could be upheaval in the social groups if the existing leaders are replaced. So, the rejig could be minimal.

Sources also said that several of the existing ministers had approached YS Jagan and are said to have pleaded for some more time to prove themselves as Corona has virtually incapacitated them for most of the time. Due to corona they could not discharge their duties to their satisfaction, they said. Sources reveal that Jagan felt they had a point. That, the sources say, could emerge as the main reason for a minimalist cabinet reshuffle.