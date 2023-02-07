Only Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu were invited to SidKiara’s Wedding

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are getting married in Jaisalmer on the 7th of February. The couple will tie the knot at Suryagarh palace. Around 100 to 150 VVIPs were reportedly invited by the couple from the film industry. The actress has reportedly invited only two south actors Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu with whom she worked with.

Kiara Advani also invited her co-stars from Bollywood like Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani and many others. She also invited her childhood friend Mukhesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to the wedding and she already arrived at the wedding destination. All the arrangements were made for the guests and the guests already reached Jaisalmer. Sid and Kiara also treated the guests with spa vouchers. After the wedding, Siddharth and Kiara will shift to their new Juhu mansion worth of Rs 70Cr. Kiara worked with Ram Charan in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and with Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu.