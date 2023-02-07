NBK-Anil Ravipudi movie update

With the Sankranthi biggie Veera Simha Reddy, NBK is on a winning spree. The actor with back-to-back hits collaborated with commercial director Anil Ravipudi for his next. Currently, Balakrishna is busy with his political commitments and he is also closely monitoring the health of Taraka Ratna. Yet the actor is sticking to his schedule.

NBK will join the sets of Anil Ravipudi’s film from the third week of this month. The film is said to be an action drama in Telangana backdrop. Kajal Agarwal, Honey Rose and Sree Leela are the lead actresses. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing this film under Shine Screens banner. NBK is repeating Thaman for this film also.

