“Operation Cleanup” begins in Kuppam

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has begun “Operation Cleanup” in Kuppam. He has begun the process of building up a new second-level leadership in Kuppam. He has taken up the process of cleaning up the party in the all-important constituency especially after the defeat in the municipal elections in Kuppam.

Normally, leaders like Muniratnam, Chandrababu’s PA Manohar, MLC Srinivasulu and Gaurivani are seen by Chandrababu Naidu’s side whenever he visits Kuppam. But in his latest visit to Kuppam, these leaders were conspicuous by their absence. Internal sources say that Chandrababu himself asked them to keep off from the day-to-day TDP activities.

PA Manohar and Muniratnam had resigned soon after the election defeat. In fact, Manohar reportedly asked to be relieved immediately. But, he was asked by the party leadership to continue till alternative arrangements were made. But, the party consciously kept them away from Chandrababu Naidu. MLC G Srinivasulu has not been occupying the dais ever since the party defeat in Kuppam.

Sources say that Chandrababu is planning to make former minister Amarnath Reddy incharge of Kuppam constituency. Reddy, who is vastly experienced and has been known to be an expert at the grassroots level work would soon take over and build the party from the bottom in Kuppam.