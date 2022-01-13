Aha ropes in Thaman as judge of Indian Idol

Aha is lining up innovative shows and the latest addition is going to be the Telugu version of popular talent hunt show Indian Idol.

For the show, the streaming platform has roped in S Thaman, one of the most happening music composers of Telugu cinema.

Thaman is said to be happy about his new assignment and is eager to witness aspiring musicians displaying their talents before him. Buzz is that he would also give singing opportunity to a few top performers.

On the personal front, Thaman has just recovered from COVID-19 and confirmed on his social media page.

Here goes the statement in his own words: “Hello all, I have tested negative for Covid-19 and am recovering well. Grateful to each and everyone of you for sending your well wishes and prayers in these unprecedented times.

“I’m thankful to my doctors for their consistent care and monitoring. I have immense gratitude to my team who took care of me like they would of a baby. Please continue following the safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe and mask up! Always grateful for your support and wishes.”