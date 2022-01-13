Trivikram to produce Vaisshnav Tej’s Next

Marking the birthday of young actor Vaisshnav Tej, a new project is announced. Top director Trivikram’s production house Fortune Four Cinemas in association with Sithara Entertainments will produce this prestigious project. The details about the cast and crew will be announced soon. A short video byte about the project announcement is made today. Vaisshnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena last year and he soon tested his luck with Kondapolam. The actor is lined up with several projects.

He is shooting for Gireesayya’s film and has films with Annapurna Studios and others. Sai Dharam Tej penned an emotional birthday note to Vaisshnav Tej on the occasion. Wishing the Mega actor Vaisshnav Tej a Happy Birthday.