5 vice-presidents in ‘Rest-mode’

What are the five working presidents of the Congress Party in Telangana up to? It has been months since they have been given these prestigious posts. But, not one of them stirred out of their lairs and went to the people. They are largely confined to their residence and in a semi-retirement mode. This is causing a lot of heartburn among the Congress supporters in general.

Keeping the social equations in mind, the Congress party has made former minister Geetha Reddy, MLA JaggaReddy, Mahesh Goud, Mohammad Azharuddin and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav the vice president of the party. They were given Parliamentary constituency-wise responsibilities to take care of. But, not one of these vice-presidents had gone to the public.

Geetha Reddy was given the responsibility of Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Hyderabad MP seats, besides handling NSUI . Anjan Yadav was given the responsibility of Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Peddapalli MP constituencies. He is also incharge of the Youth Congress. Azhar was given the responsibility of Adilabad, Zaheerabad and Malkajgiri. Jagga Reddy is incharge of Khammam, Warangal, Bhuvanagiri and Karimnagar. Mahesh Goud is incharge of Mahabubnagar, Chevella and Nagarkurnool.

Geetha Reddy has not conducted even a single review of the membership drive. Anjan Kumar Yadav is jetting in and out of hospitals due to ailments. Mahesh Goud is busy with handling Manickam Tagore’s affairs. Azhar has not attended even a single programme after he was made the vice-president. Only Jagga Reddy took up the issue of Intermediate results. The remaining were confined to their homes. Despite Manickam Tagore’s efforts, these leaders are not moving out of their houses.