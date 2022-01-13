Mohan Babu announces Mohan Babu University

Veteran actor Mohan Babu served Tollywood for five decades as an actor and he has been a businessman and Educationalist. He turned a helping hand and offered free education through Sree Vidyanikethan for many from the past three decades. Mohan Babu announced that Sree Vidyanikethan turned out into Mohan Babu University. Located in Tirupati, Mohan Babu University will start operations very soon.

An emotional Mohan Babu wrote, “The seeds sown in Sree Vidyanikethan have now grown into a Kalpavriksha. Your 30 years of trust and my life’s mission has now culminated into a universe of innovative learning. With gratitude, I offer Mohan Babu University in Tirupati. Your love is my strength ad I am confident that you will continue to support this dream too” posted Mohan Babu on the achievement.