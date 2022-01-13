Will YS Jagan join KCR-led Federal Front?

It is now clear as crystal that TRS Supremo and Telangana CM KCR has intensified efforts to form a federal front. He is putting all his energies in bringing all anti-BJP forces on one platform. He has already held discussions with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and followed it up by another meet with Kerala’s Communist CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

But, the big question is what will be YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s stand on the issue of Federal Front so that they can emerge as a strong force by the time the Presidential elections are held. Will Jagan join the Federal Front? Will he take the plunge and take on the might of the BJP, which is ruling the Centre?

YS Jagan has always played safe and stayed closer to the NDA, though not joining it officially. He had even obliged the BJP by giving one Rajya Seat to the Reliance nominee Nathani. The YSRCP, the Biju Janata Dal and the AIADMK have always played with ambivalence and backed the NDA when needed. But will Jagan show the dare and join the anti-BJP league? Will he show the gall to take on the BJP?

There is every possibility of KCR contacting the TDP in Andhra Pradesh to solicit its support. Interestingly, in 2017 when Ram Nath Kovind was the presidential candidate, both TDP and the YSRCP had sided with the NDA. Will they do the same thing this time or will they join the anti-BjP front? Let’s wait and see.