Former Minister collapses after court convicts him of tresspass

Firebrand ex-minister, who became famous by filing a disproportionate assets case against AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2010, fainted in the court after hearing that he was convicted in two cases relating to November 2015. The Minister collapsed in the witness box on Thursday morning.

Shankar Rao, a diehard Congressman, is also famous for his construction of a temple for Sonia Gandhi, was involved in cases of trespass into a chunk of land in Chatanpally in Shadnagar while he was an MLA. He is also accused of beating the owner of the land. In the second case, he barged into a home in Shadnagar and beat up a woman. In both the cases, he was found guilty.

He was levied a fine of Rs 1500 in the first case and Rs 2000 in the second case. On hearing the verdict, Shankar Rao collapsed in the courtroom. Doctors and the lawyers attending on him sprinkled water on his face and the former minister regained his composure.

The cases were heard at the Special Sessions Court at Nampally Shankar Rao, was the Dalit face of the Congress Party till the bifurcation of the state. His political fortunes dwindled after the state was divided.