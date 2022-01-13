Sankranthi films Pre-Release business

There are four films releasing for this Sankranti namely Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys, Hero & Super Machi. Out of these four, both Bangarraju & Rowdy Boys are getting very good release as one is the sequel of a blockbuster film , a very good star cast and the other as it is backed by producer Dil Raju. Hero & Super Machi are getting a limited release.

Bangarraju is sold all over to the distributors except for Nizam & UA while huge advances have been collected for Rowdy Boys in Andhra. It is 6 Cr ratio in Andhra. Nizam is an own release by Dil Raju.

Hero is an own release by the producers . The film is made in a budget of 12 Cr and that amount should be recovered by theatricals and other ancillaries. Super Machi is an own release all over

Worldwide Pre-release business of all the films

Movie Pre release Bangarraju 39 Cr Rowdy Boys 12 Cr (valued) Hero 8 Cr (valued) Super Machi 5 Cr (valued)