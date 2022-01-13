Megastar’s crucial meeting with YS Jagan

Megastar Chiranjeevi sought the appointment of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy last year but the meeting got delayed. Chiranjeevi had to wait for a longer time and the appointment is granted for Megastar today. He will meet the Chief Minister for lunch this afternoon to discuss about the hurdles Telugu cinema has been going through because of the low ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjeevi will explain how this move turned out to be a dent for the revenues and about its impact on Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi will leave for Gannavaram and will meet YS Jagan in his Tadepalli residence today afternoon. The government of AP has been strict on its stand and made no changes for the GO despite High Court’s order to cancel the order. A committee has been formed and the final report would be submitted soon. The AP government also initiated plans of a ticket pricing portal so that the theatrical business would be transparent. The entire Tollywood is now waiting for the meeting of Megastar with YS Jagan. More developments awaited.