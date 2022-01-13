Troubles cleared for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starter Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stands as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and the film is now remade in Hindi. Young actor Kartik Aryan will be seen in the remake which is titled Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan is the director and Kriti Sanon is the leading lady. The Hindi dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are sold to Manish of Goldmines Telefilms for a whopping amount in 2020. Soon, the film’s remake plans are initiated. Manish also acquired the Hindi dubbing rights of Pushpa and the issue was resolved after a series of meetings. Manish holds the lion’s share in the profits of the Hindi theatrical revenue of Pushpa.

To halt the Hindi dubbing premiere on the small screen, the makers of Shehzada paid Rs 8 crores for Manish. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo dubbed version can be premiered on television, YouTube only 16 weeks after the theatrical release of Shehzada as per the finalized deal. Before this, a series of meetings were held in a Mumbai-based star hotel between the producers of Shehzada and Manish. The issue is finally resolved and Shehzada is expected to release in theatres in November this year.