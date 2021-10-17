Opposition growing to Sajjala’s domination in AP Government

Who is running the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh? Sources say the ministers do not go to their chambers regularly. Most ministers are confined to their constituencies. The Chief Minister is inaccessible. The only person who speaks for various ministries, talks about various policies of the government is Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Sajjala is officially the advisor to the AP Government. But, practically, he is the de facto home minister. While home minister Mekathoti Sucharita has limited herself to inauguration of malls and shops, it is Sajjala who is said to be practically running the show. These days, he is talking about every ministry and is even directing the ministers what to say to the media and what not. Sources also say that the only VIP present in the Amaravati secretariat is Sajjala.

Recently, even the AP NGO and secretarial employees association leaders too have confirmed that even the finance minister is not found in his chambers. The only person available to meet is Sajjala. They said Sajjala can offer them nothing except a patient hearing.

Significantly, former Minister DL Ravindra Reddy too has said that only Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is talking about every ministry and added that this was patently wrong. Sources say that if more people open up about this, then Sajjala would be in deep trouble. But, given Jagan’s dependence on him, he might also be inducted into the minister and be given a key responsibility. Thus Sajjala is the talk of the town these days.