Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Home > Movie News

OTT Options for this Weekend

Published on November 18, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive detials about Varanasi Budget
Photos : santhana prapthirasthu Success Meet
Disastrous time for Theatre Industry
OTT Options for this Weekend
YSRCP Leader Karumuri Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad

OTT Options for this Weekend

There are so many options available to watch on several OTT platforms for the Indian audience. A bunch of Telugu films are streaming from last week. This week there are no Telugu options for the OTT audience however a bunch of originals and other language films will be streaming on OTT. Dhruv Vikram’s recent film Bison will be streaming on Netflix. The Family Man: Season 3 will be available on Prime Video this weekend. The Bengal Files, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4, Champagne Problems, Nadu Center, Usiru, Dining With The Kapoors and Homebound are the other options. Here is the list of streaming options on OTT for the audience:

November 18th:

Dream Eater (English): Prime Video
Stitch Head (English): Prime Video
Violent Ends (English): Prime Video

November 19th:

Champagne Problems (English): Netflix

November 20th:

Nadu Center (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi): Jio Plus Hotstar
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (English): Netflix

November 21st:

The Family Man: Season 3 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English): Prime Video (Amazon Original)
The Bengal Files (Hindi): Zee5
Bison (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi): Netflix
Usiru (Kannada): Sun NXT
Dining With The Kapoors (Hindi): Netflix
Homebound (Hindi): Netflix
ZiddiIshq (Hindi): Jio Plus Hotstar
One Shot With Ed Sheeran (English): Netflix
Train Dreams (English): Netflix
Sangredel Toro (English): Netflix
The Family Plan 2 (English): Apple TV+

Exclusive detials about Varanasi Budget
Disastrous time for Theatre Industry
OTT Options for this Weekend

Exclusive detials about Varanasi Budget
Photos : santhana prapthirasthu Success Meet
Disastrous time for Theatre Industry
OTT Options for this Weekend
YSRCP Leader Karumuri Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad

YSRCP Leader Karumuri Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad
Madvi Hidma Encounter: Inside Operation Black Forest
Panchayath Polls: Can Congress repeat Jubilee Hills feat?

