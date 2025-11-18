OTT Options for this Weekend

There are so many options available to watch on several OTT platforms for the Indian audience. A bunch of Telugu films are streaming from last week. This week there are no Telugu options for the OTT audience however a bunch of originals and other language films will be streaming on OTT. Dhruv Vikram’s recent film Bison will be streaming on Netflix. The Family Man: Season 3 will be available on Prime Video this weekend. The Bengal Files, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4, Champagne Problems, Nadu Center, Usiru, Dining With The Kapoors and Homebound are the other options. Here is the list of streaming options on OTT for the audience:

November 18th:

Dream Eater (English): Prime Video

Stitch Head (English): Prime Video

Violent Ends (English): Prime Video

November 19th:

Champagne Problems (English): Netflix

November 20th:

Nadu Center (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi): Jio Plus Hotstar

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (English): Netflix

November 21st:

The Family Man: Season 3 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English): Prime Video (Amazon Original)

The Bengal Files (Hindi): Zee5

Bison (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi): Netflix

Usiru (Kannada): Sun NXT

Dining With The Kapoors (Hindi): Netflix

Homebound (Hindi): Netflix

ZiddiIshq (Hindi): Jio Plus Hotstar

One Shot With Ed Sheeran (English): Netflix

Train Dreams (English): Netflix

Sangredel Toro (English): Netflix

The Family Plan 2 (English): Apple TV+