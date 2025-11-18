Disastrous time for Theatre Industry

November is usually a dull season for films. With all the recent new releases rejected badly, the exhibitors are struggling to run the theatres. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara ended up as a disaster and followed by new releases like Jatadhara, Kaantha and others. The Girlfriend provided some relief for the multiplexes but the numbers dropped down badly after the first weekend. With no prominent film, most of the theatres in the Telugu states are shut.

The Monday numbers remained quite low and no film collected decent numbers. Nagarjuna’s classic Shiva re-released and the film had a decent weekend. The numbers dropped badly yesterday. Even the dubbed films too fell flat in the month of November. The cold wave across the Telugu states is impacting the evening and night shows all over. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante, Ram’s Andhra King Taluka are the upcoming releases of November. The exhibitors are waiting for these films to reopen the theatres.