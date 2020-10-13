OTT platforms coming up with new deals

With the theatres closed and peopled locked in their homes because of the coronavirus, the OTT platforms gained enough number of subscribers and generated high revenue. Most of the Telugu movies that had a direct digital release failed to live up the expectations. The OTT platforms shelled out lots of money and acquired the digital rights of the movies. But they are keen to come up with new deals. The digital platforms are in plans to close the new deals on 50-50 ratio basis.

They will pay half of the amount as advance and the rest half of the amount would be paid after days after the film’s streaming. Some of the digital giants are in plans to buy the rights only after watching the film in a private screening. OTT platforms are in plans to introduce minimum guarantee system. Some of the deals depend on the views the film received. It is like a pay per view basis. The price will also change depending on the viewership of the product. This would benefit both the producer and the digital platform if the film impresses the audience. The plans and deals of the digital platforms are slowly changing now.