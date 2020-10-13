Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake back on to the track

Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of Malayalam super hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sagar Chandra is on board as director and he completed the entire script work some time ago. Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja agreed to come on to the board as the lead actors in the film. Then came Pawan Kalyan who was excited to join the project. The makers found it tough to find the right director who can handle Pawan Kalyan and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

With no director ready, Pawan decided to move on to Krish’s film. The production house is now in plans to resume their older plans. Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati are in talks currently. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake may roll next year once both the lead actors are free from their current projects. An official announcement will be made very soon.