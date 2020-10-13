TRS targetting 1 lakh majority in Dubbaka bypoll

The TRS leaders are in an upbeat mood after the spectacular victory of Kalvakuntla Kavita as MLC. They are working with renewed vigour to retain Dubbaka assembly constituency in the byelection. TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhara Rao has put Minister Harish Rao incharge of the election campaign. Vigorously electioneering in all the mandals, Harish Rao has set a target of increasing his party candidate’s majority to 1 lakh this time. In the 2018 assembly elections, the TRS got 62,500 majority as against 37,925 majority in the 2014 election.

On its part, the Congress has taken it as a prestige to increase its vote share in the segment. All the party stalwarts like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy and others were focusing all their time and energy on Dubbaka bypoll as of now. It became all the more important for them to showcase their resolve and strength before Manikya Tagore, who has taken over as Congress Telangana incharge recently.

The BJP is banking on the charisma of Prime Minister Modi and his Government’s popular programmes. However, the local issues are expected to dominate the election. In the triangular fight, the TRS is the only regional party which is facing the two other national parties. It is confident of increasing its majority thanks to its focus on regional and local issues.