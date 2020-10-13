Rana all set to return back to sets from November

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj during this lockdown period and is spending time with his family. He is engaged with various web based projects that will be produced by Suresh Productions. Following all the safety measures, Rana Daggubati will return back to the sets of Virata Parvam from the first week of November. Two weeks of the shoot is left pending and the entire shoot will be completed in a single schedule.

Venu Udugula is the director and Rana, Sai Pallavi are the lead actors in this social drama. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are producing this film which is carrying decent expectations. The film will release during the first quarter of 2021.