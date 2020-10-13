Tollywood in a huge financial crunch

The coronavirus pandemic left a massive impact on Telugu cinema. The shoots of several films came to a halt for over six months and the producers are in huge financial stress. The latest update is that there is not an easy cash flow in the industry currently. Most of the financiers are not ready to take risk and budge for films as they are not aware of the market stability. Some of them already financed for films that are under shoot and they are waiting for the returns. Most of the Tollywood producers depend on finances to produce films.

There is a huge financial crunch currently and the producers who are planning multiple projects will have to shelve some of them to stay away from the stress and last minute tensions. Some of the projects too will change hands because of the current situations in Tollywood. Analysts predict that this crisis would continue till summer next year till the vaccination for coronavirus is out.