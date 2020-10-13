Petition filed against CM Jagan in Supreme Court

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court of India against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The petitioner urged the court to issue a show cause notice to AP CM why action should not be initiated against him for his Government holding press conferences to defame sitting judges of the High Court of AP and also those of the Supreme Court. In doing so, the AP Chief Minister has crossed all limits.

The petition was filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, who maintained that the anti-judiciary press conferences were undoubtedly a violation of the Constitution. CM Jagan violated the Articles 121 and 211 of the Constitution. The Chief Minister, in his swearing in, took oath to respect the Constitution and the judiciary but has now transgressed it. Stringent action should be taken against the AP CM for preventing him from holding such press conferences again in future.

The latest petition comes at a time when the judiciary and the advocates fraternity were stunned across the country over the recent public remarks made by the Jagan Reddy Government. The press conference mainly targetted SC judge Justice NV Ramana and AP Chief Justice JK Maheswari.

The open attack came just a few days after CM Jagan Reddy met Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on issues relating to AP.