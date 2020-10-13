Koratala Siva locks young actor for his next

Utilizing the coronavirus break, several top and young directors penned interesting scripts. Top director Koratala Siva completed penning a script for a web series recently. His close associate will direct the project and Amazon Prime will produce and stream this web series. The deal is closed and the budgets for the web series are locked. Young actor Naveen Polishetty is locked to play the lead role.

Naveen loved the concept and the script. The leading lady and other actors will be finalized soon. Koratala Siva is closely monitoring all the work of this web series. He will soon return back to the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Naveen Polishetty wrapped up the shoot of Jathiratnalu which will release soon. The youngster signed a couple of interesting scripts and these films will start rolling soon.