OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

The number of films under production have seen a huge rise post pandemic. This is because after the international OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix started focusing on Indian and regional films. With the number of films under production increasing every year, the digital giants are not ready to buy every notable film or films featuring young actors. There is a huge decline in the OTT deals and they are keen to release the films on pay per view basis. Netflix is directly denying the deals while Amazon Prime is ready to release some of the selected films on pay per view basis.

The OTT player will not have any risk in this but the producers will face the risk as if the film does not do well on OTT, it would be a huge loss for them. For now, the digital platforms are preferring pay per view basis or rejecting films. For the films featuring big stars, they are investing big. The producers will have to be extra cautious in the coming days as the OTT players are playing smart enough.