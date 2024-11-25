x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Published on November 25, 2024 by swathy

OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

The number of films under production have seen a huge rise post pandemic. This is because after the international OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix started focusing on Indian and regional films. With the number of films under production increasing every year, the digital giants are not ready to buy every notable film or films featuring young actors. There is a huge decline in the OTT deals and they are keen to release the films on pay per view basis. Netflix is directly denying the deals while Amazon Prime is ready to release some of the selected films on pay per view basis.

The OTT player will not have any risk in this but the producers will face the risk as if the film does not do well on OTT, it would be a huge loss for them. For now, the digital platforms are preferring pay per view basis or rejecting films. For the films featuring big stars, they are investing big. The producers will have to be extra cautious in the coming days as the OTT players are playing smart enough.

