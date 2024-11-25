How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!

The issue of Adani Group bribing YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is rocking political parties and Governments across Telugu states. While the indictment of Adani Group by US has put both Opposition and ruling dispensation in AP in a fix, shocking revelations are showing up with each passing day.

While everyone knows about the autocratic functioing style of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the sheer audacity and scale at which YS Jaganmohan Reddy signed lakhs of crores of deals, without even Ministers’ knowledge is startling everyone.

As the issue of Rs 1750 Cr bribes paid to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt by Adani Group, saw light, naturally all eyes turned towards Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who was Power Minister during that time.

Expressing his point of view, Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that he has no idea of Adani’s bribery deal with AP Govt regarding power purchase agreements.

Balineni’s verison naturally raises questions over his authenticity. ‘How can a Minister does not know about such a big deal relating to his Ministry?’

But the answer to this doubt lies in YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s uber autocratic and authoritarian style of functioning.

It is believed that YS Jaganmohan Reddy had ran Government completely through his trusted aides and officials of Chief Minister Office (CMO). What’s shocking is, even in many cases, key postings were done directly through CMO, without even concerned Ministers knowledge.

“Even appointemnt of CMDs of power corporations had been done directly by CMO without even my knowledge. I was completely put in the dark and humiliated many times. YS Jagan never even used to take our opinions or keep us in the loop about important decisions,” said Balineni Srinivas Reddy, explaining his non-involvement in Adani’s bribery deal.

If this is the case with a senior and powerful leader like Balineni Srinivas Reddy, one can imagine how other Ministers, who were much junior and light weights, were treated by then CM YS Jagan.

The inquiry into Adani bribery deal will reveal whether Balineni Srinivas Reddy is involved or not in Adani deal. But one thing everyone agrees with Balineni is, how YS Jagan has made all Ministers dummies and took all important decisions on his own, without even concerned Ministers say or knowledge.

Dnr.