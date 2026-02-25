OTT Releases: February Last Weekend

A bunch of English titles are available for streaming during the last week of February. There are no notable Telugu releases in the digital space this weekend. Sri Chidambaram Garu, Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, Honey and Paanigrahanam are the Telugu releases. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was expected to stream this weekend but the announcement did not arrive till now. The film may not stream this weekend. Here are the list of the titles on various platforms available for watch in this week:
February 23rd:
Paradise: Season 2 ( English): Jio Hotstar
February 24th:
Arco (English): Prime Video
Clika (English): Prime Video
Dead Man’s Wire (English): Prime Video
In Cold Light (English): Prime Video
The Voice of Hind Rajab (English): Prime Video
Shelter (English): Prime Video
February 25th:
Falling Skies: Season 1 (English): Netflix
The Bluff (English,Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam ): Prime Video
February 26th:
Sri Chidambaram Garu (Telugu): ETV Win
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
The Summer Book (English): Prime Video
Sangamarmar (Hindi): Jio Hotstar
February 27th:
Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu (Telugu): Zee5
Honey (Telugu, Tamil): Sunnxt
Thadayam: Series (Tamil): Zee5
Accused (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8 (English, Hindi): Netflix
Roslin: Secret Stories (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi): Jio Hotstar
February 28th:
Andha Pyaar 2 (Hindi): Zee5
Bugonia (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Black Phone 2 (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Chris Fleming (English): Jio Hotstar
March 1st:
Paanigrahanam (Telugu): ETV Win
The Secret Agent (English): Hulu