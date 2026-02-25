x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OTT Releases: February Last Weekend

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!
image
Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer
image
Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

OTT Releases: February Last Weekend

A bunch of English titles are available for streaming during the last week of February. There are no notable Telugu releases in the digital space this weekend. Sri Chidambaram Garu, Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, Honey and Paanigrahanam are the Telugu releases. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was expected to stream this weekend but the announcement did not arrive till now. The film may not stream this weekend. Here are the list of the titles on various platforms available for watch in this week:

February 23rd:

Paradise: Season 2 ( English): Jio Hotstar

February 24th:

Arco (English): Prime Video
Clika (English): Prime Video
Dead Man’s Wire (English): Prime Video
In Cold Light (English): Prime Video
The Voice of Hind Rajab (English): Prime Video
Shelter (English): Prime Video

February 25th:

Falling Skies: Season 1 (English): Netflix
The Bluff (English,Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam ): Prime Video

February 26th:

Sri Chidambaram Garu (Telugu): ETV Win
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
The Summer Book (English): Prime Video
Sangamarmar (Hindi): Jio Hotstar

February 27th:

Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu (Telugu): Zee5
Honey (Telugu, Tamil): Sunnxt
Thadayam: Series (Tamil): Zee5
Accused (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8 (English, Hindi): Netflix
Roslin: Secret Stories (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi): Jio Hotstar

February 28th:

Andha Pyaar 2 (Hindi): Zee5
Bugonia (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Black Phone 2 (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Chris Fleming (English): Jio Hotstar

March 1st:

Paanigrahanam (Telugu): ETV Win
The Secret Agent (English): Hulu

Previous Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!

Latest

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!
image
Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer
image
Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

Most Read

image
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle
image
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand
image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit