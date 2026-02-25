OTT Releases: February Last Weekend

A bunch of English titles are available for streaming during the last week of February. There are no notable Telugu releases in the digital space this weekend. Sri Chidambaram Garu, Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, Honey and Paanigrahanam are the Telugu releases. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was expected to stream this weekend but the announcement did not arrive till now. The film may not stream this weekend. Here are the list of the titles on various platforms available for watch in this week:

February 23rd:

Paradise: Season 2 ( English): Jio Hotstar

February 24th:

Arco (English): Prime Video

Clika (English): Prime Video

Dead Man’s Wire (English): Prime Video

In Cold Light (English): Prime Video

The Voice of Hind Rajab (English): Prime Video

Shelter (English): Prime Video

February 25th:

Falling Skies: Season 1 (English): Netflix

The Bluff (English,Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam ): Prime Video

February 26th:

Sri Chidambaram Garu (Telugu): ETV Win

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

The Summer Book (English): Prime Video

Sangamarmar (Hindi): Jio Hotstar

February 27th:

Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu (Telugu): Zee5

Honey (Telugu, Tamil): Sunnxt

Thadayam: Series (Tamil): Zee5

Accused (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8 (English, Hindi): Netflix

Roslin: Secret Stories (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi): Jio Hotstar

February 28th:

Andha Pyaar 2 (Hindi): Zee5

Bugonia (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar

Black Phone 2 (English, Hindi): Jio Hotstar

Chris Fleming (English): Jio Hotstar

March 1st:

Paanigrahanam (Telugu): ETV Win

The Secret Agent (English): Hulu