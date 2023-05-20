Our’s is cycle rule while Jagan’s is psycho rule, says Lokesh

“TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a champion while Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a Saturn and our’s is a cycle rule but Jagan’s is a psycho rule,” remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

Addressing a huge public meeting during his Yuva Galam pada yatra at Banaganapalle, Lokesh felt that he is fortunate enough to have his pada yatra on this holy land where the great saint, Sri Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy, who authored the prophecy, ‘Kalagnanam’.

The Yuva Galam is the voice of the people and the public strength, the TDP general secretary remarked and said that the people have got sufficient water during the Chandrababu Naidu regime while now they are crying.

Stating that Jagan shamelessly publicised himself to be a poor leader, Lokesh asked as to how a person who owns one lakh crore worth of property can call himself as poor. “How can a person who wears Rs 1 lakh worth of chappals and consumes Rs 1,000 worth of water bottle be poor,” he asked.

Jagan has one palace in Bengaluru, one in Hyderabad, one in Tadepalli, one in Idupulapaya and now building one more palace in Visakhapatnam, the TDP national leader said and added that besides these palaces, the Chief Minister has cement companies, power plants and media houses.

“I am throwing a challenge to Jagan. Distribute Rs 90,000 cr worth of properties to the public and then I agree that he is poor,” he observed.

Maintaining that the TDP agenda is to build a State without poverty, Lokesh felt that there is a silent revolution in the State to defeat Jagan in the coming polls. The Aarogyasri is no longer in force while there is no mention of the promise to build houses for the poor, he said.

Though the voters of Kurnool elected only three TDP MLAs in 2014, the Chandrababu regime has taken measures for establishing an airport, mega solar park, mega seed park and cement factories in the district, Lokesh said and called upon the people to get elected 14 MLAs from the TDP and the party will take the district to number one position.