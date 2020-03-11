Owaisi blasts Shah, says Muslims won’t get justice

Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his address in the Lok Sabha over the Delhi riots, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government saying, “Muslims won’t get justice” in the SIT-headed probe and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing politics over dead body.

Talking to media outside Parliament, Owaisi said, “He (Amit Shah) wasn’t speaking as a Home Minister, but a BJP spokesperson. I am sure the SIT probe won’t do justice to Muslims who lost their lives, houses and relatives in the clashes that continued for three days.”

“Sikhs didn’t get justice following the 1984 riots. Muslims didn’t get justice following the Babri Masjid demolition and 2002 Gujarat riots. Even now no justice would be served,” the AIMIM chief, an MP from Hyderabad, said.

On the Delhi Police investigation and detention of over 2,500 people, he said, “I am saying it with responsibility. Name the persons who have been detained and you will know everything. More than 1,000 Muslims suffered. Shops were gutted, homes were destroyed and he is talking about maintaining harmony.”

In the House, Shah blasted the opposition for misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it was the primary reason for Delhi violence.