Rana’s Aranya release pushed?

Rana Daggubati’s long-delayed film Aranya’s post-production work is happening at a fast pace. The actor dubbed for his role in Telugu, Hindi and he completed dubbing work. The VFX work is in the final stages and some of the shots are yet to be ready. With coronavirus scare shaking the nation, a bunch of releases on April 2nd (in Telugu) and to avoid the last-minute rush, the makers of Aranya decided to push the release date of the film.

Aranya / Haathi Mere Saathi will hit the screens during the third or last week of April and an official word from the makers will be made at the earliest. Prabhu Solomon directed this social drama. Rana Daggubati plays Aranya who fights for the conservation of animals and wildlife. Eros International bankrolled this big-budget project. Aranya’s delay is sure a relief for Anushka’s Nishabdham and Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena. Both these films are gearing up for April 2nd release.