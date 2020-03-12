Naidu is a sneaky and cunning man, says Vijay Sai Reddy

YSR Congress party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Thursday morning slammed TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s move to field the party’s general secretary Varla Ramaiah from the SC community for the Rajya Sabha seat saying it was only to insult the Dalit community as Naidu knows the party will lose the election.

“Naidu is a sneaky and cunning man. He knows his candidate will lose the RS seat. This is only to humiliate the candidate,” Vijay Sai Reddy said at the 10th foundation day of YSR Congress Party in Viskhapatnam party office.

While extolling party founder Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his policies, he said the chief minister was carrying forward the vision and policies of his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who strove for the empowerment of marginalised sections of the society.

The state government has launched several schemes like Amma Vodi for empowerment of women and Rythu Bharosa for the distressed farmers, but Naidu and his henchmen are hell-bent on creating law and order problem in the state, Vijay Sai Reddy said.

On the Macherla attack on former MLA Bonda Uma and MLC Buddha Venkanna, Vijay Sai Reddy said TDP leaders visited Macherla to create law and order problem in Palanadu ahead of the local body elections.

Vijay Sai Reddy, YSRCP’s key strategist for the forthcoming GVMC elections being held in 98 wards, said the party’s mayor candidate will be announced by YSRCP president and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy after the polls.