Prabhas20: Rs 2 Cr worth set for a single shot

The team of Prabhas20 is in extreme delight after a crucial chase scene shaped up well. The chase is canned in Georgia and the makers erected a market set to make the shot realistic. Art director Ravindar Reddy along with his team worked hard for ten days and a team of 150 members worked hard to reprise the market set. Prabhas shot in the set for two days.

In the film, it comes as a single shot and Prabhas will be spotted chasing the goons. Prabhas ran a kilometre non-stop for the scene which was okayed in a single take. The makers are said to have spent Rs 2 crores only for the set. Kenny Bates who worked for Saaho composed the stunt and the entire shoot happened as per the plan. Prabhas now moved for the next schedule that will commence in Europe soon.

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this untitled film and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The film releases for Dasara 2020.