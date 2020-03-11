One more TDP MLA to join YSRCP?

One more TDP MLA is all set to join the ruling YSRCP in a day or two.

TDP senior leader and Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram has reportedly took a decision to quit TDP and join YSRCP.

Balaram is learnt to have started ground work to join YSRCP and reportedly held ‘secret talks’ with Jagan’s relatives, who are minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi already quit TDP and extending support to YSRCP.

Balaram’s exit will be a big shock to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu personally and TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite Naidu making all the efforts to keep his flock together, YSRCP chief and CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has undertaken aggressive ‘operation akarsh’ to weaken TDP by engineering defection of MLAs and MLCs.

TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao also quit the party recently and joined YSRCP.

Similarly, few other TDP senior leaders like NA Rehman, Kadiri Babu Rao, Sathish Reddy etc have joined YSRCP over the past one week or so.

Balaram is reportedly upset at Chandrababu for admitting Gottipati Ravi in TDP and since then he has been staying away from party activities.

Balaram’s exit at a time when the state is going for local body polls this month will deal a big blow to Naidu and TDP.