Paddy dharnas in TS led to fight between YSRCP and TRS!

The ruling TRS in Telangana organised dharnas across the state on Friday (today) demanding BJP-led government at the Centre to purchase

paddy from Telangana in rabi season.

These dharna programmes in Telangana have no connection with Andhra Pradesh.

But surprisingly, these dharna programmes have created a tussle between TRS and ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

The reason, TRS minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy raked up a controversy by describing AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a ‘beggar’.

Prashanth Reddy, while addressing the dharna at Nizamabad said Jagan is begging before the Centre seeking funds to run the government in

Andhra Pradesh while Telangana CM KCR has made Telangana a ‘rich state’ which is funding even BJP-government at the Centre.

Prashanth Reddy said during Telangana statehood agitation, Seemandhra rulers used to say Telangana will become ‘beggars’ if AP is bifurcated adding that today AP has become ‘beggars’ but Telangana has become a rich state and contributing funds to Centre also.

He said Jagan is begging for funds from Centre even to meet day-to-day expenses.

Prashant’s comments triggered severe protests from AP minister Perni Nani.

Nani said if today Telangana is a rich-state, it is because of Hyderabad capital city, which went to Telangana after bifurcation of

AP. He said Hyderabad was developed by people from Andhra and Rayalaseema but it went to Telangan after bifurcation.

Nani said KCR pushed Telangana into a debt crisis by taking huge loans.

Nani asked if Telangana is a rich state, why it is taking huge loans every month and why it is defaulting on payment of bills to

contractors.