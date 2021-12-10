“Palnadu politics” create rift in YSRCP and tussle between Reddy MLAs

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing simmering differences between its own MLAs in few districts day after day creating troubles for party leadership besides causing embarrassment.

Latest, the “Palnadu politics” in YSRCP have become a big headache for party leadership.

It led to tussle between YSRCP Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and YSRCP Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

YSRCP leaders accuse Ramakrishna Reddy of interfering in neighbouring Gurazala constituency and creating troubles for Mahesh Reddy.

They say Ramakrishna Reddy is doing all that to ensure Gurazala Assembly ticket for his brother Venkatrama Reddy in 2024 Assembly polls.

Ramakrishna Reddy has hatched a conspiracy to deny MLA ticket to sitting MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy in 2024 Assembly polls.

Mahesh Reddy and his followers are expressing severe anger at Ramakrishna Reddy interfering in Gurazala constituency instead of confining himself to his own Macharla constituency.

Ramakrishna Reddy is running a negative campaign against Kasu Mahesh Reddy stating that Mahesh Reddy lost voters confidence in Gurazala and YSRCP will lose this seat in 2024 if party gives ticket to Mahesh Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy is publicising YSRCP’s not so impressive performance in Gurazala constituency under the leadership of Mahesh Reddy in recent municipal polls where TDP bagged significant wards while he managed to secure a big majority for YSRCP in his Macharla constituency.

Ramakrishna Reddy is taking part in few programmes in Guruzala constituency frequently which is being strongly opposed by Mahesh Reddy supporters.