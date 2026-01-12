Top Tamil actor Suriya was the first consideration for Parasakthi, a realistic attempt directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is a political drama set in the 1960s and is based on real-life incidents that are about the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. Sudha Kongara has narrated the film for Suriya first and after months of discussion, Suriya walked out of the film. Before this, Suriya and Sudha Kongara worked for a blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru and the film received critical acclaim. Suriya’s performance was widely appreciated.

But the actor walked out of Parasakthi and Sudha Kongara approached Sivakarthikeyan. The film released on January 10th and the response for the film has been disastrous. Despite no competition, the film is underperforming at the Tamil Nadu box-office. Parasakthi is a lucky escape for Suriya who has been shattered with debacles. Parasakthi would have been one more disaster for Suriya if he signed the film. Suriya has completed the shoot of Venky Atluri’s film and it is slated for May 1st release.