Chiru Mania Peaks: MSG Premieres Create Rampage

Published on January 12, 2026 by nymisha

Chiru Mania Peaks: MSG Premieres Create Rampage

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has created a rampage, turning its premiere night into a full-blown box-office celebration. After screening to packed houses across the Telugu states and overseas, the film has begun its theatrical journey with overwhelming momentum.

MSG posted the best-ever premiere numbers for Chiranjeevi, drawing massive crowds and setting new benchmarks. BookMyShow alone witnessed a jaw-dropping 287.1 K ticket sales in 24 hours, showcasing the frenzy the film has generated across AP and Nizam.

The euphoria and Chiru’s mania were at their peak and weren’t limited to India. Overseas, the film crossed the $1.2M premiere mark. This is just the beginning, and the movie is likely to continue its dream run, given the encouraging reports from premiere shows.

