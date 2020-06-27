Park Hyatt snoop gate: Did YSRCP MLAs, MPs meet Sujana?

The YSRCP tried to expose Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was removed as SEC by the Jagan government, by selective leak of CCTV footage of him meeting two BJP leaders, including Sujana Chowdhary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas. However, the attempts to embarrass Ramesh Kumar by leaking the CCTV footage to the media seems to have put Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a spot of bother. It is learnt that the CCTV footage has left Jagan startled and worried.

The video clips showed BJP MP Sujana Chowdhary entering into a room on the eighth floor of the hotel, followed by former BJP minister in Andhra cabinet Kamineni Srinivas and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar one after the other within a gap of two hours.

While the selective leak of CCTV footage showed only Ramesh Kumar, Sujana Chowdhary and Kamineni Srinivas entering and exiting Park Hyatt Hotel, it is learnt that several YSRCP MPs and MLAs have also met Sujana Chowdhary at the hotel but whose footage was not leaked to the media. The video footage in possession of the state intelligence sources has startled the rank and file of the YSRCP as many of the party’s leaders seemed to have met Sujana Chowdhary in the hotel room on the eighth floor of Park Hyatt.

The intelligence officials apparently submitted a report to Jagan along with the video footage, which said at least 30 MLAs and three MPs had met Sujana Chowdary at Park Hyatt. As is won’t, Jagan was baffled after seeing the report and the video footage. It is learnt that the CM is now worried and asked the party leaders to find out why the MLAs and MPs met Sujana Chowdhary. The YSRCP leaders, it is learnt, have met Sujana in a span of seven days. The big question now is who are these YSRCP MLAs and MPs who met Sujana? Are these MLAs and MPs looking to rock the YSRCP boat, jump the ship?

Sujana Chowdary had already stated that there was nothing secret about the meeting, the YSRCP leaders demanded that Ramesh Kumar be arrested. Sujana Chowdary pointed out that Kamineni Srinivas and Ramesh Kumar had met him at different hours in the hotel room, from which he had been carrying out official and business activities since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had already written a letter to Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan that the Andhra Pradesh government has been constantly spying and tracking his movements with the help of the police. Ramesh Kumar, who filed a contempt petition in the High Court against the Andhra Pradesh government, also stated in his letter to the Governor that there is 24-hour surveillance outside his Hyderabad residence in Prashasan Nagar.