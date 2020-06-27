Andhra reports record 796 cases, 11 deaths in a single day

With every passing day, Covid-19 cases continue to pummel Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, for the second time in as many days, the state reported its highest ever single-day tally of 796 cases in the last 24 hours.

The update which includes returnees from other states and overseas, takes the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh to 12,285.

The state nodal officer reported that 24,458 samples were tested for the virus during the 24-hour period, ending 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Till date, the state has conducted tests on 8,16,082 samples. On Saturday, 263 persons were cured and discharged from hospitals in the state. The tally of cured persons now stands at 5,480 while 6,648 persons are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.

With 11 persons reported dead from different districts, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 157. Four each were reported from Kurnool and Krishna districts, while 1 death each was reported from East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts.

Of the 13 districts in the state, 12 districts reported fresh cases during the preceding 24 hours. Anantapur district reported the highest tally of 161 cases. East Godavari with 109, and Chittoor with 84 cases followed in the tally list. Other districts include Guntur with 71 cases and Kurnool with 69 cases.

Saturday saw a substantial increase in the number of Covid cases among people returning from other states. Compared to 34 cases on Friday, as many as 51 new cases were detected in this category on Saturday. The majority of cases belonged to Tamil Nadu returnees with 22 positive cases, while 13 of the Covid positive samples belonged to returnees from Telangana and 7 cases from Maharashtra. In addition, 3 cases from Karnataka, 2 cases from Delhi and 1 case each from Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were also detected in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday, the overall tally of Covid positive persons who returned from other states stands at 1,815. Of this, the active cases tally is 704, while 1,111 persons have recovered till date.

Saturday saw 4 cases from Kuwait returnees and 1 case from the Philippines. (only one case detected from foreign returnees to the state. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in foreign returnees category is 377, while 85 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Saturday, 292 persons in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.