Parties in Telangana on alert to prevent poaching of leaders by Sharmila!

YS Sharmila, the daughter of late CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and the sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing allegations of trying to bribe leaders of various political parties in Telangana to join her political party to be launched on July 8.

Speculations are rife that Sharmila wants to utilise the remaining three months’ time before launching her party to lure as many noted Telangana leaders as possible into her party.

These speculations gain credence with prominent Congress leader from Warangal Konda Murali claiming that he got a phone call from Sharmla to join her party and she offered several crores of rupees to him in return.

Konda Murali and his wife Konda Surkha were staunch followers of YSR when they were in Congress. They remained staunch supporters of Jagan even after YSR’s death and participated in Jagan’s Odarpu Yatra in Telangana.

But after Jagan decided to confine himself to AP politics after launching YSRCP in 2011, differences cropped up between Jagan and Konda couple. They joined TRS later but quit TRS before 2018 December Assembly polls and joined Congress.

Konda Murali said he had rejected Sharmila’s offer and vowed to work in Congress saying that they had supported Jagan earlier when he was in jail but Jagan ignored them after coming out of jail.

Konda’s remarks on Sharmila created a stir in Telangana politics. Now all the parties are on high alert to prevent the poaching of their leaders by Sharmila.