Tummala giving sleepless nights to TRS in Khammam!

Senior TRS leader from Khammam and former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao is keeping his own party leaders and cadre in Khammam on tenterhooks at a time when the party is facing the tough election battle for Khammam Municipal Corporation on April 30.

Tummala is angry at party chief KCR and working president KTR for sidelining him in Khammam politics ever since he lost 2018 December Assembly polls.

He is also angry at KCR and KTR for giving prominence to minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao in Khammam district.

Tummala is also reportedly upset at KCR and KTR for not nominating him as MLC during the last two and a half years as promised.

Tummala remains inactive in TRS now. He is not taking Khammam municipal corporation polls seriously and not helping party leaders or cadre to win the election.

On the other hand, Tummala is extensively touring the Khammam district and meeting his supporters giving anxious moments to TRS leadership about what could be Tummala’s strategy behind this and whom he is helping with his tours.