Tirupati bypoll: Gurumoorthy, Panabaka Lakshmi cast their votes

M. Gurumoorthy and Panabaka Lakshmi, the candidates from YSRCP and TDP respectively, who are in fray in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, voted on Saturday.

“I have done my duty by voting. I urge you all to come out in large numbers and vote to save our Tirupati,” said Lakshmi.

Likewise, ruling YSRCP candidate Gurumoorthy exercised his franchise in his native village of Mannasamudram. He voted along with his wife and parents in Srikalahasti constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP and Janasena joint candidate Ratna Prabha claimed that a bogus voter has been arrested at 26/A SPJNM School polling station.

She claimed more bogus voters were driven out.

“Police assured action. Our karyakartas have gone to the police station,” said Prabha.