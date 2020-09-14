Party will support Harivansh: Vijayasai

Yuvajana Sramika Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP on Monday announced the party will support JD(U) MP Harivansh in the election for the post of deputy chairman of the House.

Harivansh had already filed his nomination as the ruling NDA candidate to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post and is likely to be elected since the BJP-led NDA tally stands at 116 in the 245-member House, which has an effective strength of 244.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and the NDA candidate, Harivansh Singh, is expected to win without any hurdle as parties like TRS, YSR, AIADMK also are likely to support the NDA candidate. The JD(U) is pitted against RJD candidate Manoj Jha in the poll. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended in April.

TRS will abstain from voting: Keshav Rao

TRS MP K Keshava Rao said the party will abstain from voting during the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election. Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar had recently telephoned TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and informed him that Harivansh will be contesting the election as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He had urged the TRS chief to extend support to Harivansh.

