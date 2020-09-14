Saptagir all set to manufacture ‘Remdesivir’

Hyderabad-based Saptagir Laboratories on Monday announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Jubilant Generics to manufacture intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for intravenous administered drug ‘Remdesivir’ used in Covid-19 treatment.

The drug will be produced at its Hyderabad WHO-GMP certified sterile drug product manufacturing plant acquired at an investment of Rs 75 crore.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug developed by Gilead Sciences, Inc. as a course of treatment for Covid-19. Gilead entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Jubilant Life Sciences for distribution to 127 countries. Following this, Jubilant Life Sciences through its subsidiary Jubilant Generics has entered an exclusive agreement with Saptagir Laboratories to manufacture Remdesivir.

Currently, Remdesivir is the only drug that has received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and has been approved for emergency use in countries such as Singapore, The USA and India, as well as permitted for use in severe cases in Japan, the EU, and Australia, for the treatment of Covid-19.