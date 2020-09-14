Resign if you cannot implement law and order: HC to DGP

The High Court yet again pulled up the Andhra Pradesh police stating that it had failed to implement the rule of law in the state.

In a scathing attack, the High Court observed that DGP Gautam Sawang had failed to put the police system in order despite serving several notices to him. In far more serious observations, the High Court even asked the DGP to quit if he cannot bring order in the police system.

The High Court was hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by one Sukara Narayana over the mysterious disappearance of his nephew Venkata Raju.

According to the petitioner, his nephew Venkata Raju had mysteriously disappeared from his village Indupalli in Amalapuram.

Hearing the petitioner’s agony, the High Court asked the state counsel, “Is there any law and order in the state?” This is not the first instance of why the DGP was taken to task by the High Court. Earlier, the High Court had summoned the DGP on several occasions. The High Court on March 12 pulled up Gautam Sawang why he did not take disciplinary action against Vishakhapatnam police officers who violated the law by illegal detaining TDP president Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam airport.

The HC had also turned its ire on the state police over the illegal arrest of advocate Subhash Chandra Bose. Hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by the wife of High Court advocate Subhash Chandra Bose who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police, the HC expressed deep anguish over the high-handedness of the cops. The illegal arrests by the police are continuing in Andhra Pradesh despite assurances made by state DGP Gautam Sawang to the court that such arrests will not reoccur, the HC had observed.

Gautam Sawang was also summoned by the High Court in a case related to the seizure of vehicles used for transportation of liquor.