TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday made it clear that the 35 documents that his party brought out will end the fabricate stories being circulated by the State Government and the CID on the corruption in the Skill Development project.

Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, CID chief, Sanjay and the advocate, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who came before the media with half-knowledge escaped once the media persons began raising questions. “These persons are only making efforts to make people believe that former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, had committed some mistakes with their fabricated and concocted stories,” Pattabhi remarked.

“We have now thoroughly exposed with evidence the baseless allegationsed. made by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government and the CID against Chandrababu,” the TDP national spokesman observed. Maintaining that with these 35 documents he has proved beyond doubt with perfect evidence that all the allegations levelled against Chandrababu are totally false, he noted.

Daring both Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Sanjay to come for an open debate on the evidence that he produced through these documents, Pattabhiram felt that the whole country has been keen observing the failures of the CID and the YSRCP Government.

Producing the documents before the media point-wise, Kommareddy Patatbhiram said that the TDP still has confidence in judicial system.