Chandrababu jailed for no fault of his, says Payyavla

Stating that former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is arrested most illegally in a fake case and is lodged in a jail for no fault of his, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and TDP MLA, Payyavula Kesav, on Friday felt that the Andhra Pradesh CID has totally misled the courts.

Payyavula Kesav told media persons at the NTR Trust Bhavan here that untruths have been publicised while CID chief, Sanay and Additional Advocate General, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, uttered blatant lies on Chandrababu. Can anyone prove that there is no connection between the Siemens Industrial Software India Pvt Ltd and the Siemens, Payyavula asked.

Pointing out that the annual business turnover of the Siemens is six times higher than the annual budget of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MLA expressed surprise whether such organisation will remain silent if someone uses its name. The State Government does not appear to have this kind of knowledge, he said and asked the people to ponder over it.

Attempts are being made to sling mud at Chandrababu at the behest of some YSRCP leaders who claim that the Siemens AG has written to them, the PAC chairman said and demanded that if at all if they have received any letter it be made public along with the stock-holding report. These YSRCP leaders should come out with original documents going to the Siemens AG website, he said.

This misinformation campaign is being done not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Hyderabad and other areas, Payyavula Kesav felt that the State Government has no proper understanding on Skill Development. In fact, the State Government is playing with the lives of the youth but not with Chandrababu, he remarked.

Will any company look towards Andhra Pradesh after going by these developments, the TDP MLA asked. Chandrababu is a visionary as he is instrumental in establishing 350 engineering colleges which are now producing engineers who are moving across the globe by getting jobs in world famous companies, he added.

The YSRCP Government can never think of such issues, he said, adding that Chandrababu paved the way even for the 10th and Inter students to get good jobs. An agreement was entered into with Siemens after a threeman committee submitted its report following its visit to Gujarat to study how the Skill Development Corporation was functioning there, he noted.

Stating that the people have come to an understanding that Chandrababu was sent to jail only with political motives, Payayvula Kesav said that the people are now ready to merge this Government in the Ganges. With the fast changing equations in the State the revolt will be more severe in the coming days, the TDP MLA felt.