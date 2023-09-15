Advertisement

Anand Deverakonda recently scored a blockbuster hit with “Baby,” directed by Sai Rajesh. The expectations for the actor’s next are high. He will be seen in “Gam Gam Ganesha,” directed by debutant Uday Shetty.

Recently makers unveiled the first look which created huge interest on the film. Today makers launched the teaser in a grand event. It looks quirky and filled with lot of action, thrilling and fun elements.

After playing the ‘Good Guy’ role in Baby, Anand Deverakonda coming up with a badass role in the film. He was introduced as not so good guy in the teaser. With the thumping score, the teaser introduces the antagonist and all the intriguing characters.

Gam Gam Ganesha looks like a perfect quirky entertainer. Pragati Srivastava, Karishma, Vennela Kishore, Jabardast Immanuel play other key roles in the film. Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi produced the movie under the Hylife Entertainment banner, and Chaitan Bharadwaj took care of the music.