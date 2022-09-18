Pawan drops his bus yatra to be started in October

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had announced that he would not undertake bus yatra in the state from October as announced earlier. He said he would announce the new schedule a little later.

Pawan Kalyan announced this at the party’s new legal cell meeting at the party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. The Jana Sena chief said that instead of the bus yatra, he would undertake constituency wise reviews. The first review would start from Vijayawada West, for which Pothina Mahesh is the incharge.

Pawan Kalyan said that he had taken the decision on the advice of some seniors and intellectuals. He said that these seniors have advised him based on some secret surveys that they have done in the state in the recent past.

Pawan Kalyan said that these seniors have told him that the YSR Congress would be limited to 40 to 67 Assembly seats, while the Jana Sena’s prospects are increasing. In this scenario, the elders and the intellectuals have advised him to study the issues of the people across the state and have clear knowledge of the issues.

The Jana Sena chief said that he agreed to this advice and decided to work hard to understand the peoples’ issues. He would also have to study the party’s position, its strengths and its weaknesses, he said. He would also study where the YSR Congress is strong and would work to weaken the party.

He said he would encourage those who come to the party with the target of getting power and defeating the YSR Congress. “The Jana Sena flag has to fly high in the Assembly after the 2024 elections,” Pawan Kalyan said.